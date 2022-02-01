Council reveals next ten roads to be resurfaced

Resurfacing in Whittington last year

Shropshire Council said that work, which includes stretches in Oswestry, Claverley, Gobowen, Whitchurch and Highley, would start next week.

The council said the work is part of a plan to re-surface nearly 50 stretches of road by March.

The full list of work starting next week includes: "February 7 to 11 – Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry; 7 to 13 February 7 to 13 – Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road; February 9 to 20 – B4387 Halfway House to Westbury (dates to be confirmed); February 14 to 20 – B4555 High Street, Highley; February 12 to 20 – U2133 Newtown, Whitchurch; February 21 to 27 – Morda junction, Trefonen Road; February 21 to March 6 – Chirk Road, Gobowen; February 28 to March 6 – B4363 Halfway House North to The Rowans; February 28 to March 6 – C5139 Habberley to Broomhill Lane.

Dean Carroll Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 150km of roads, and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road, and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Peter Woodhead, general manager with Kier, Shropshire Council's partner, said: “Our resurfacing programme is key to improving the roads in Shropshire, ensuring they remain safe for all road users.

“We appreciate that carrying out these works will create some inconvenience to those that use and live near the roads we are working on. We will work as efficiently and safely as possible to keep the impact on the local community and environment to a minimum during the programme.”

Dates and details for some resurfacing work that was due to take place in February have also changed.

Work will now take place in March to resurface the A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton Bank roundabout from March 7 to 16, and the B4393 Alberbury Road, Alberbury, from March 7 to 27 March.