Long service award for Shropshire horticulturalist with four decades of experience

By Andrew Revill

A Shropshire horticulturalist has been honoured by the Royal Horticultural Society after he was recognised for 43 years of long service.

Julian Shaw from Bridgnorth has been given a long service award by the Royal Horticultural Society
Julian Shaw of Bridgnorth was given the award by the RHS on Christmas Eve last year, having worked at Worfield Plants for almost his entire working life.

He said: "I am delighted to receive this award. It really does mean a lot to me that my time within the industry has been recognised."

Julian studied horticulture at Pershore Horticultural College, and over his time in the industry he also became an examiner. He has won various awards over the years for his efforts, including an award in the 1970s for the best hanging basket in the Bridgnorth Journal. But his first choice for a career path was cooking.

He explained: "Originally I wanted to be a chef. Then I started to grow my own vegetables, and I found out that was where my heart lay. I worked at a couple of nurseries around Shropshire before getting a job at Worfield.

"Eventually I settled on heathers, alpines and herbaceous plants. When I was about 18 I made the jump from being a chef to horticulture. I got experience, and started studying too.

"Gardening is a bit of an art form. As well as growing the plants and making them thrive, we have got to be able to make the gardens look good, and you need a mixture of foliage and flowers to do that."

He has 43 years in the industry and Julian also kept his parents' garden in top condition before they died, and is always more than happy to give help and advice to other greenthumbs.

Julian is described by a friend and fellow gardener of 60 years, Laura Jones: "He is a good sort, very generous with his time and helping people with their gardens. The award is very well deserved."

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

