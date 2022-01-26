Broken down lorry causes traffic queues in Bridgnorth

The lorry broke down near the Bandon Arms. Photo: Google.

Police in Bridgnorth were dealing with an incident on the roundabout off Cann Hall Road, near the Bandon Arms, on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7.50am, near the busy roundabout during rush hour.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes while they dealt with the traffic issues caused by the broken down vehicle.

We are currently dealing with an incident on the Bandon Arms round about in Bridgnorth. A lorry has broken down on the road about and is causing issues with the traffic. Please bare with us while we deal with it. — Bridgnorth Police (@BridgnorthCops) January 26, 2022

Bridgnorth Police team tweeted at around 8.30am: "We are currently dealing with an incident on the Bandon Arms roundabout in Bridgnorth.

"A lorry has broken down on the road about and is causing issues with the traffic. Please bare [sic] with us while we deal with it."

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre also warned motorists.

"Road blockage on the Cann Hall roundabout in Bridgnorth, near to the football ground. Please avoid the area."