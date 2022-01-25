Final pantomime shows delayed due to Covid-19

The final shows will take place later than planned

Theatre on the Steps in Bridgnorth has had to reschedule this week’s performances of Dick Whittington as many of the cast self-isolate.

The performances will now take place during week commencing February 14, which will give the cast time to recover, recharge their batteries and complete the final week of shows.

Artistic director Iain Reddihough said: "The first three weeks of the show and were well received with lots of good comments on social media. All the cast and crew have been so pleased to be back on stage with live audiences, laughing, booing and cheering their way through the show.

"As with all theatres in these difficult times there is always a risk that someone will test positive for Covid-19, and in one way we have been lucky to get through the first three weeks without any problems, but sadly we had a number of the cast test positive at the start of the week and they are now self-isolating.

"Fortunately, at the moment none of them are too ill with Covid and we hope it stays that way. We have been able to reschedule the shows and our box office staff are busy contacting all the customers who had booked and we hope that we will be able to transfer them to the new dates.”