Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bridgnorth, Telford and Tweedale to the scene on Friday.

On arrival crews found that the fire was already out, but the occupant of the house was treated by the crews for burns and shock, while they waited for the ambulance service to arrive.

Crews ensured the fire was fully extinguished, established the cause of the fire and removed the burnt debris from the property.