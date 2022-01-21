Shropshire pupils chosen to attend World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Leo and Evie ahead of their huge 5608-mile trekking challenge

Evie Spencer and Leo Davies, both from Year 8 in Bridgnorth Endowed School, are set to join the UK Contingent and travel to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in August 2023, along with 40,000 other Scouts from 161 different countries.

The event, which takes place every four years, enables young people to make lifelong friendships with people from all over the world and engage in a programme designed to inspire today’s youth to build a better tomorrow.

The Scouts are set to learn about global issues and how to become active citizens, they’ll experience the future through the very latest technology, and even get to grips with how to prevent and respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

The Jamboree will offer various adventure activities in the spectacular region of SaeManGeum, which boasts mountains, rivers and seas, and participants will also get to experience the best of Korean culture and tradition, from K-pop music to Bibimbap food and the Hangul alphabet.

The world of scouting is certainly an exciting one and Evie and Leo, who are both currently members of the Panthers Explorer Scout Unit in Bridgnorth, can’t recommend it highly enough.

Leo explained: “I joined the Scouts four years ago and then moved on to the Explorers when I was 14. It’s a lot of fun – I really enjoy the social side of things and learn some fantastic life skills at the same time.”

Evie, who started in Beavers over seven years ago, added: “My favourite thing about being a Scout is hiking in the great outdoors with my friends and I love working as part of a team.”

The adventurous pair each need to raise £4570 before July 2023 and have ambitious plans to reach their target with some events that promise to put the ‘fun’ into fundraising.

The first starts next week and involves Evie and Leo trekking 5608 miles – the distance from Bridgnorth to SaeManGeum – which they aim to complete by walking around the school’s AstroTurf 28,040 times during their lunchtimes.

Next on the list is disco time for Year 7s at Bridgnorth Endowed, who will be invited to hit the dance floor at a special Valentine’s Day Disco, organised by Evie and Leo with a little help from the school’s Form Representatives.

The theme of the 2023 Jamboree is to ‘Think Big. Dream Wild. Act Together’ which is most definitely Evie and Leo’s intention. Evie summed up: “I feel excited and very grateful for the opportunity to go to Korea and I am most looking forward to meeting people from other countries.”

Leo added: “I have all sorts of emotions about the trip – although I’m nervous, I’m also really excited and can’t wait for the experience.”