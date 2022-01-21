Notification Settings

Air ambulance spotted as Bridgnorth car park is closed due to 'medical incident'

By Andrew RevillBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A Bridgnorth car park has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

Stock image

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been spotted in the town, with West Mercia Police operations confirming an incident on social media at around 10.20am on Friday.

In a tweet they said: "Please be aware Listley Street car park in Bridgnorth will be closed for some time due to a police incident."

The force later clarified, saying officers were supporting West Midlands Ambulance Service medics "dealing with a medical incident" "The car park is currently closed for the time being, please avoid the area," they added.

Witnesses have also reported seeing police, fire crews and the air ambulance heading towards the scene.

More to follow.

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

