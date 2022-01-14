Car completely destroyed by fire near Bridgnorth

Photo courtesy of Bridgnorth Fire Station

Fire crews were called to Sandpit Lane, near the south Shropshire town, at around 11.20am on Friday after receiving reports that the vehicle was 'fully alight'.

One appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth fire station, and the crew used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the fire before it spread to a nearby fence and foliage.

Around twenty minutes later the crew reported that the fire was out, leaving the burnt-out wreck of the people carrier.