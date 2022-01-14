Alveley Cricket Club launches 2022 activities

Photo: Alveley CC

A spokesperson said: "From women’s softball cricket to junior coaching we have something for the whole family. This year we are going to have family activities taking place on Friday evenings once the coaching has finished. We are also hosting lots of county and district games ranging from under 10s through to over 70s. There’s no better time to join Alveley, we are a friendly and welcoming club that provides opportunities for everyone.

"If you are looking for a new club, or have recently moved to the area, or are looking to just have a go at something new, then we are the club for you.

This year Alveley's junior coaching programme will run throughout the whole summer, starting on Friday, May 6 through to Friday, September 2.

The spokesperson added: "6.30pm start with loads of fun activities for children aged five and over. After coaching we have lots of fun activities planned from slip and slide, discos, BBQ and the very popular Exotic Zoo. The bar will be open for parents and family members to come down and socialise."

For juniors this season there will be a Worcestershire led coach at each session, the introduction of one on one coaching sessions, and a welcome pack for new members.

For Alveley's Women’s Softball Cricket, all equipment will be provided, and no prior cricketing experience is needed. Sessions start on May 3 and run until July 19.

For seniors wishing to play full cricket, net sessions are set to begin on Monday, January 24, and will run until April 4. From April 7 training will move outdoors at Four Oaks for the summer.

Indoor nets will be held at Wolverley High School Sports Hall between 7.30pm and 9pm. A session costs £5 for adults 12 and up and £2.50 for children.