Flood alerts in place for Shropshire heading into new year

Flood alerts in place on Friday

The Environment Agency says river levels at Crew Green have risen as a result of the recent deluge and flooding of roads and farmland from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley is possible.

Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth as levels peak at Crew Green on Friday afternoon, at Montford on Saturday morning, Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Buildwas overnight on Saturday, and Bridgnorth on Sunday morning.

More rain is forecast and river levels are expected to remain high over the weekend.

People are advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

Flood alerts are also in place for other areas in Shropshire, including the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester, and at the Llanymynech river gauge.

And a flood alert remains in place for the Tern and Perry catchments from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.