Panto season comes to Bridgnorth

Iain Reddihough, artistic director, said: “After not being able to stage our pantomime last year, the cast and crew are so glad to be back on stage bringing our pantomime back to our audiences. A show that is always fun for both the cast and the audiences, it is always pleasing that so many children come and see the panto, and for many it is their first taste of live theatre, and a great introduction to the magic of theatre. As always with the Theatre on the Steps they get the best of all worlds, great story, great comedy, and the intimate space of the theatre means that all the audience experience the show as though it is taking place in their living rooms, almost as though they are actually part of the action. Running our pantomime throughout January means that, after all the hectic activity in the run up to Christmas, families can relax and come along and enjoy the great tradition of the Theatre on the Steps panto.”

Sophie Russell plays the titular character of Dick, who sets of for London in search of fame and fortune, and his future is overseen by Fairy Bowbells, played by Abigail Drinkwater.

Fairy Bowbells produces a magic cat called Tom, played by Sophie Worton, to help him on his journey and help protect him from the many dangers to be faced in a capital city plagued with rats.

London’s premier retail outlet Fitzwarren Stores, run by Alderman Fitzwarren (Iain Reddihough) and his daughter Alice (Darcy Humphries) is overrun with rats. Alderman and Alice have done their best to keep the rats at bay to no avail.

Their dwindling staff, Dolly Dumpling (John Muxworthy) and his better than useless son Idle Jack (Josh Tiller) try to help, and are highly successful in providing comedy, but little else.

King Rat (Ben Hollas) aided by his four ratlings will stop at nothing to achieve his lifelong ambition to become Lord Mayor of London, although Fairy Bowbells has different ideas and is determined to make Dick the next Mayor instead.

King Rat’s scheme to discredit Dick appears to be going well, until Alderman decides to sail for Morocco with his cargo of rat poison. The crew of Captain Cuttlefish (Roger Bargery) and the ship’s mate Scupper (Leon Harmon) add more to the comedy of the show than to the safe passage of the passengers and crew.

Do they land safely in Morocco? Does the Sultan of Morocco let them live or does he order his guard to lock them away in the dungeons and throw away the key? Will Dick fall in love? Will he meet the woman of his dreams? There is only one way to find out.