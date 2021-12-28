Driver escapes injury after car flips onto roof in Bridgnorth crash

Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that nobody was injured following the single car road traffic crash on Monday, December 27.

According to the SFRS incident log, a single fire crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station responded to the call in Hermitage Hill just after 7.30pm on Monday.

The crew found one vehicle, a silver hatchback, on its roof. There were no people trapped as a result of the crash, and according to the crew nobody was injured.

The fire crew made the vehicle safe for recovery.

The Bridgnorth Fire Station announced the incident on social media, with an added request that motorists respect traffic measures that are put in place by emergency services working at a scene.

The statement explained: "During operations we will close the road with signs, cones and blue flashing lights. This is for our safety.