New home sought for Shropshire landmark watercolour

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire man who emigrated to Canada in 1955 wants to return a water colour painting of a well known landmark to the county.

The Iron Bridge Painting
Bill Bradburn's parents, William John and Claire Dorothy Bradburn, knew the artist George Groves who was related to the couple by marriage.

Mr Bradburn, who lives in Pickering, in the Canadian province of Ontario, told the Shropshire Star that he inherited the framed painting of the Iron Bridge. It has adorned his family's homes for 60 years.

But, he said: "unfortunately I have no heirs that would appreciate the meaning of this painting."

He added: "Accordingly I would like to return it home where it can be appreciated.

"I have no impression what the value of the painting might be. However, perhaps a relative of Mr Groves would like to claim it, or perhaps someone may wish to display this more publicly."

Recalling his local roots, he added: "Thank you for your help and carry on Wolves!

The painting measures 33cm by 23cm and it is in a frame which enlarges the measurements to a width of 45cm (17.71 inches).

> If you know of the artist George Groves, or can provide a suitable Shropshire home for the watercolour please email david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

