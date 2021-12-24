New home sought for Shropshire landmark watercolour

The Iron Bridge Painting

Bill Bradburn's parents, William John and Claire Dorothy Bradburn, knew the artist George Groves who was related to the couple by marriage.

Mr Bradburn, who lives in Pickering, in the Canadian province of Ontario, told the Shropshire Star that he inherited the framed painting of the Iron Bridge. It has adorned his family's homes for 60 years.

But, he said: "unfortunately I have no heirs that would appreciate the meaning of this painting."

He added: "Accordingly I would like to return it home where it can be appreciated.

"I have no impression what the value of the painting might be. However, perhaps a relative of Mr Groves would like to claim it, or perhaps someone may wish to display this more publicly."

Recalling his local roots, he added: "Thank you for your help and carry on Wolves!

The painting measures 33cm by 23cm and it is in a frame which enlarges the measurements to a width of 45cm (17.71 inches).