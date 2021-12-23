A donation for a good cause

Bridgnorth Town Juniors FC made a sizeable donation to Bridgnorth Food Bank. Photo: Bridgnorth Food Bank.

Bridgnorth Food Bank opens each Monday from the Baptist Church on West Castle Street, and has reported a steady increase in use in the lead up to Christmas.

Richard Bradford, manager of the Bridgnorth Town Juniors Under 8 team, wanted to help out, and before long the whole club was in on the act.

Chair of the club Zoe Griffiths said: "We had about four or six training sessions left, and each time the kids would bring a couple of items.

"In the end we had bags and bags and bags of food. Last Saturday we laid it all out and invited Liz Bird from the food bank to come and see. Then on the Monday we delivered it all.

"It's a good cause isn't it? Especially at this time of year, they are helping families that need it."