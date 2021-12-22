Entries open for Bridgnorth Lions Walk

Nick Crowe and Martin Allen are ready for the Bridgnorth Lions Walk

In 2022 organisers are encouraging walkers and runners to 'Line up with Lenny', as the mascot asks the local community to join him on the fitness and health journey to get into shape for the event.

Set to held on May 2 next year, the Bridgnorth Walk has returned to its original date.

Organiser Martin Allen said: "By announcing a date we feel that we will give local people something positive to look forward as we continue to deal with Covid-19 impacts. As well as a fantastic day out for families, this is a great opportunity for local people to raise money for charities close their hearts or causes that may have suffered as a result of Covid-19. The event will also give a much welcome boost to the town’s shops and hospitality venues."

Back to the original date of early spring, the event sees the standard events such as 20/22 mile Walk and Junior Walk supplemented by two types of marathon - a standard 26.2 mile or a new alternative 26.2km metric marathon.

Martin added: "The new metric marathon is an ideal stepping stone as runners move up from a 10k or half marathon up to full distance. Alternatively runners with full marathons later in the year see this as ideal training practice.

"As in previous years, we will welcome competitors of all ages and levels by offering different routes. No matter what their ability, participants can expect to enjoy a truly wonderful community event.

"The main walk will kick off as usual in the High Street and involve a 20- or 22-mile hike taking in the beautiful surroundings of the Brown Clee. A seven-mile junior walk for nine to 14 year-olds will start in Ditton Priors and end with the other participants in the High Street."

Finally, the challenging marathon course, introduced in 2019, will mirror the walkers’ route to the top of Brown Clee with additional miles added on the way back to the town centre. The marathon is expected to attract both experienced local runners and those from clubs around the West Midlands and beyond.