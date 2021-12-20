Wedding venue plan for barn near Bridgnorth

A picture from the planning application, indicative of the venue. Photo: Geoff Ward

The application was validated on December 13, and would see the High Clear Barn and nearby land, on Beaconhill Lane, in Monkhopton, converted into a venue, with a camping area, 'tipis' and parking for some 60 vehicles.

The proposed change of use would also create two full time and two part time jobs, According to the plans, if approved,the venue would be open from 9am until 11.30pm from Mondays to Saturdays, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The application reads: "The proposal seeks to bring a redundant agricultural building back in to life, through its change of use to a wedding and events venue. In connection with this the erection of a tipi will create the option of a venue that is viable from their more diverse offerings.

"Allowing the outdoor facilities will mean there is an attractive alternative in favourable weather, but also as a ‘safer’ alternative from a Covid-19 perspective. In connection with this it is necessary to provide car parking facilities and toilet facilities, albeit that these features will be temporary and only required on given events days.

"Finally, a small amount of camping in canvas tents will offer an add-on service for the venue. This will encourage local spending, as those who stay the night will more than likely visit the nearby towns and villages."

The plans are still open to consultation both from the public and statutory consultees, and has already drawn objections from the three members of the public who have responded.

One resident responded that the effect of the development of the site would be negative and 'life changing'. Their concerns range from the effect that a potential increase in traffic would have on local wildlife, claiming that Beaconhill Lane could not support the increase in traffic.

Other worries such as potential littering, road safety and noise pollution, form the objections to the proposals.

Other public notices:

A road will be temporarily closed in Telford for hydrant work to take place next month.

Hortonwood 1 will be closed, from its junction with Trench Lock Interchange to its junction with Hortonwood 2, on January 4.

Alternative routes will be signed on site.

The work is expected to take a day to complete.

A main road on the outskirts of Shrewsbury will be temporarily closed to allow landscaping works to be carried out.

The closure will affect the carriageways of the A5 between its junction with the A5064 London Road and the B4380, at Emstrey, to its roundabout junction with the A49, at Preston.

The work will be carried out overnight from January 10.

Gas mains replacement work will be carried out in Ironbridge.

Bridge Bank will be closed temporarily for the work to take place. The work is expected to take place between February 21 and March 18.