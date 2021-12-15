SVR steam locomotive to be renamed for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

SVR's Bridgnorth staff Chris Murr and Chris Thomas launch the loco renaming competition. Photo: Dan Shorthouse

Suggestions for the new name are being invited so that a shortlist can be selected and put to a public vote.

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the SVR, said: “What we’re looking for is something that sums up the best of British.

“Not only will the railway be proudly celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, but just a few miles up the road, Birmingham 2022 will see the Midlands highlighted as the venue for the Commonwealth Games. One thing’s for certain, 2022 is going to be a very special year.”

Celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne will take place next year, focusing on a special four-day bank holiday from Thursday 2 until Sunday, June 5.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games take place between July 28 and August 8, with more than 5,000 athletes taking part from 72 nations.

Michael added: “Entering our competition is easy. Just go to svr.co.uk and enter your details before the closing date of February 7. We’re asking for entries with a maximum of 13 characters to fit on the new nameplates. At this stage, we’re not revealing which of our locomotives is going to be renamed, so look out for further exciting announcements in the coming months.”