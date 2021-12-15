Festive tractor run a rousing success

Tom Wellings

Organised by 17-year-old Tom Wellings, the tractor run was put on last Sunday, December 12, in aid of the cancer charity. It is the first time this event has been run, and some 150 tractors turned out to support the cause.

Tom's father Mark Wellings said: "It was fantastic, I have no idea of numbers of spectators but there was a big volume of people who came out to watch.

"At the livestock market we had a successful raffle and a successful auction of an antique tractor and trailer."

The livestock market was used as the staging area for the mustering of the tractors, which then paraded through High Town and Low Town on their way out of Bridgnorth. The modern models took a longer route, while the more stately vintage tractors took a shorter trip before returning.

Mark added: "The generosity of the people of Bridgnorth is immense it was really uplifting to see people turning out."

Organiser Tom Wellings added: "I'd really like to thanks all the farmers, contractors and the rest of the agricultural community for their help, and everyone who donated. It was a huge turn out and we never expected it. To see all the people putting time and effort in, and coming from so far away was a really good feeling."