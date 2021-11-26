Bridgnorth Indian Restaurant Voted Top Venue in Customer Choice Awards

Dave Miah, owner of the Himalayan Tandoori

The Himalaya Tandoori scooped the coveted title at the recent gala awards held at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, hosted by television presenters Angela Rippon and Mike Bushel.

Speaking at the awards Dave Miah, owner of the Himalaya Tandoori said that he had been humbled by this award, a direct result of nominations and comments by customers from his local area. He added: “We try our hardest to provide genuine traditional Indian dishes cooked to the highest standards while retaining a friendly and cosy environment for guests."

Mike Bushell said: "One of the things that struck me is that this particular restaurant has such a close sense of being part of the community of this wonderful Shropshire town. In London I met with a whole family from nearby Albrighton that had travelled to be at the awards in order to support Himalaya Tandoori, the father explained to me that they had dined each and every week at the restaurant for 30 years."

The restaurant was praised for going the extra mile to support the vulnerable and those having to isolate during the pandemic.

Bridgnorth residents Phil and Brenda Holmes explained that they were aware of several instances where Dave Miah had ensured that a hot meal was delivered to Bridgnorth residents by his sons while the country faced lockdown.

Jeanette Bates who runs The Croft bed and breakfast in the town and provided accommodation for essential workers during lockdown said that she appreciated the extra effort that Dave and his sons made to ensure that essential workers staying were fed a good hot meal at the end of each day

The event was attended by The Mayoress of Bridgnorth, Councilor Sarah Barlow who said: “I don’t want to give my age away, but I have been eating at the Himalaya Tandoori for 42 years. The food is incredible, Dave you have served the community really well."

Deputy Mayor Councillor Karen Sawbridge added that it was lovely to be able celebrate with a Bridgnorth restaurant that had scooped a national award.

Editor of Curry Life Magazine, the award sponsors, Syed Belal Ahmed congratulated Dave Miah and the staff of the Himalaya Tandoori in Bridgnorth for being visible and supportive during a difficult pandemic year. We have recognized that many Indian restaurants shown unprecedented courage by delivering meals to support our care workers, the elderly and vulnerable. Their efforts have been appreciated by our communities."

Belhal added that one of the major aims of the Curry Life Magazine has always been to highlight best practice within Indian restaurants. As one of the oldest Indian restaurants in the county The Himalaya Tandoori is an inspiration to us all.

President of the CBI and Chairman of Cobra Beer, Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, said: “Like many business sectors over the past couple of years, the hospitality industry has been through the ringer because of the Covid pandemic. It is great to see it now emerging from this dark period but also leading the way for other business sectors.