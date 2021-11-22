A successful fundraiser for Hope House

Cllr Kirstie Hurst-Knight

The whole organisation of Hope House is aiming to raise £500,000 in the space of 36 hours, and Mandy Hill and her volunteers have raised some £2,274 towards that tally at the most recent count.

Speaking on Monday, Mandy said: "It has been absolutely fabulous so far. Our own fundraiser actually finishes tonight, so we will know our final tally tomorrow."

Prior to the weekend's event kicking off Mandy had no worries about hitting her shop's own target.

She said last week: "I'm feeling confident, I have never failed in hitting a fundraising target yet."

Last Saturday Mandy and her volunteers had a gazebo outside their shop on High Street with a tombola, a cycling challenge for local councillors and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Mandy added: "Kirstie Hurst-Knight did three hours of cycling and actually sold the bike too!