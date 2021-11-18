Sinfonia Christmas concert

Jiazheng Yang

The programme, which also includes winter readings, consists of Handel's Queen of Sheba, Warlock's Capriol Suite, Beethoven's Symphony number eight and Hayden's Trumpet Concerto, featuring a performance from Royal Birmingham Conservatoire student Jiazheng Yang.

Jiazheng was born in the coastal city of Qingdao in Eastern China and started playing the trumpet at the age of nine. He joined the Central Conservatory of Music Middle School, where he received six years of trumpet tuition. Subsequently he studied at the China Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

After graduation, Jiazheng joined the orchestra of China's National Opera House and performed with them many times. In 2015 he was invited to join the Seven Ages Theatre Company, China's first Broadway Musical company in Beijing, to widen his musical experience.

In 2019, Jiazheng moved to the UK to study at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire He successfully graduated with distinction in 2021. He has performed many times with the Conservatoire Symphony Orchestra and with various other ensembles. In 2020, He won the Alfred Corfield Trumpet Prize.