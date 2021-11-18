Teenage boy from near Bridgnorth reported missing

The mother of a boy who went missing from his home in Ditton Priors is appealing for any information that could help find him.

Oliver 'Olly' Gale is 14, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers, riding a yellow unmotorised scooter
Oliver 'Olly' Gale is 14 years old, and left his home on Station Road in Ditton Priors, south Shropshire at 4pm on Wednesday.

His mother Toni Cartwright said that Olly left the house on a yellow unmotorised scooter without his mobile phone, wearing a black North Face hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Toni added that he had been seen in Ditton Priors at 7.45am on Thursday morning, but has not come home.

People are asked to contact West Mercia Police with any information on Olly's whereabouts.

