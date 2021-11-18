Teenage boy from near Bridgnorth reported missing

Oliver 'Olly' Gale is 14, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers, riding a yellow unmotorised scooter

Oliver 'Olly' Gale is 14 years old, and left his home on Station Road in Ditton Priors, south Shropshire at 4pm on Wednesday.

His mother Toni Cartwright said that Olly left the house on a yellow unmotorised scooter without his mobile phone, wearing a black North Face hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Toni added that he had been seen in Ditton Priors at 7.45am on Thursday morning, but has not come home.