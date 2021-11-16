Greenfields community rooms reopen

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/11/2021 - Community Rooms have reopened at Greenfields Court in Bridgnorth.......... (NO NAMES).

Residents of Greenfields Court in Bridgnorth had not been able to use the Community Rooms in the complex for the past 18 months due to Covid-19. They got together last Friday for the first time since the pandemic began.

Volunteer organiser Steve Martin said: "It was very good, we had a good day and had a good turnout. Effectively over the last 18 months the Community Rooms have been a no-go area.

"The day was firstly to mark the fact that they are back open again, and also to raise a bit of money for the home. We've raised around £250 I think which we are quite proud of."

The Community Rooms in Greenfields are where residents can gather and engage in activities together. With them reopened the residents are happier.

"When they were closed I think people were quite downheartened," Steve added.