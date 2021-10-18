Driver taken to hospital after being freed from wreckage by firefighters after crash

The accident happened on Bridgnorth Road, near Shipley

The woman was trapped in the wreckage of her car and had to be released by firefighters.

The accident happened on Bridgnorth Road at 9.20am on Monday, closing the road.

Emergency services, including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, were quickly on the scene after reports of a collision between a car and a van on the A454 near Shipley Hall.

Firefighters from both Shropshire and Wolverhampton fire services sent crews to the scene amid reports of people trapped in the vehicles.

The crews were able to release the women from her car by 9.45am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"Crews treated one patient, a woman who was driving the car, for minor injuries.

"She was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”