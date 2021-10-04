LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/09/2020 - Bridgnorth's only cinema - Majestic Cinema - reopened last week after coming close to having to shut due to the pandemic. Manager James Frizzell says even up until a few weeks ago he was worried about the cinema's future, with its counterpart in Kidderminster being permanently closed down. The cinema reopened on the day of Tenet and James said he is now hopeful it will survive..

James Frizzell at the Majestic Cinema in Bridgnorth had his best opening weekend in nine years as people flocked to his theatre to see No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

"It has been packed. It is the best showing we've had in nine years. Cinema is back for sure," James said.

"The whole industry needed this, we were relying on it. Long may it continue."

Cinema as a whole has struggled like many other industries through the pandemic because of lockdowns and then because of concerns about social distancing indoors. Film studios also had to halt production, and then were cagey about releasing completed movies until they could be sure of a decent showing at the box office.

"I think we've proven that it's safe to run, we've been busy and people feel safe to come here," James added.

"I think we're also luck to have a big screen with lots of space between seating. Screen One here has plenty of space for people to spread out. I know some places maybe haven't done so well as they were expecting, but for us here it was the biggest showing we've had.

"It outsold Spectre and Skyfall, it outsold the last Star Wars film in presale tickets," he said.

With the opening weekend rush over with, the sales for No Time To Die have certainly peaked, but the success does bode well for the future.

James added: "I think we've definitely peaked now. But even this morning I had 60 or 70 people in. On a Monday morning, that's crazy.