Vicar and congregation in shock as dedicated items are stolen from church

The Rev Gary Ward from All Saints Church with a board showing the stolen items

The Rev Garry Ward, the vicar for All Saints Church in Claverley, said that the items stolen were of little financial value but were part of the history of the church.

The items, including two pairs of candlesticks, two brass book rests, and a large font ewer – a big brass jug – are believed to have been taken on Friday or Saturday.

One pair of candlesticks were made of brass and were dedicated to former parishioners, while another were painted grey and gold Italian candlesticks – dating from the 17th Century.

Rev Ward, who has been vicar at the church for 10 years, said it had been the first time items have been stolen from the church while he has been there.

He said he had noticed the theft as he came to set up for Sunday's service.

He said: "I went in on Sunday to light them and they were gone. I thought someone had moved them so I looked for the other pair and thought 'they have gone too', then noticed the book rests had gone and realised what had happened."

A number of items were taken from All Saints Church in Claverley

Rev Ward said that both sets of candlesticks have matching crosses but that the corresponding crucifix had not been taken.

He said he expected it was because any potential buyer would ask more questions were the candlesticks to be accompanied by a cross.

He said: "They are not valuable. The scrap value of the brass is less than £5 I have been told, but because they are dedicated to people, they have been in the church so long, people are very upset they have gone.

"It was a real shock for people when I announced it on Sunday."

He added: "None of the stuff is very valuable but it is part of the history of the church. All we are hoping is because of the coverage they will be too hot to get rid of."

Rev Ward said that if the items were brought back and left at the church they would take no action over the incident.