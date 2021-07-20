Learning to ride is neigh bother for pupils

Alveley Primary School pupils proudly show off their rosettes after getting riding lessons at KA Horses Equestrian Centre

Pupils in year six at Alveley Primary School, near Bridgnorth, have been having riding lessons at nearby KA Horses Equestrian Centre in Turley Green.

The children have been riding at the centre for the past six weeks, and KA owner Kerry Parker-Davies said they have all done extremely well.

“Riding is tremendously good exercise and a real confidence booster," she said. "All of the Alveley Primary School pupils have really enjoyed their lessons and were very keen to learn."

Paul O'Malley, executive headteacher at Alveley Primary School, said: "Post lockdown, we wanted to ensure that our pupils had a range of extra-curricular opportunities to support their wellbeing. It was especially important to us that our year six had a special opportunity as they finish their time with us in primary school and prepare for their transition to secondary.

“We are so proud of all of our children who have flourished during this experience. KA Equestrian have been fantastic and so accommodating. They understood the needs of our children and have ensured the pupils have made the most of their visits. The children have gained so much confidence, learnt so many new skills have thoroughly enjoyed the new experience, making memories to last a lifetime."