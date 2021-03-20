Bridgnorth uncle to cycle 2,021 miles for Down Syndrome charity

Tony Scruton, from Bridgnorth, will ride 2,021 miles from Sunday, coinciding with World Down Syndrome Day, in support of Positive About Down Syndrome (PADS).
His six-month-old niece, Betsy Firman, was born with the condition in September, taking her parents Tristan and Lea-Anne by surprise.
Tristan said they were previously unaware about what the condition could bring for their newborn, but that the charity PADS had been an “amazing” service.
The 34-year-old father of two, originally from Bridgnorth but now living in Dorrington, said: “When you get told your child has Down syndrome, you go into a whole world of emotions, but PADS helped us come through the other side and see that Betsy will still be able to have a wonderfully fulfilling life.”
Tony, of Highlands Road, added: “PADS has been fantastic.
"It put Tristan and Lea-Anne in touch with lots of other parents in similar situations and I thought it was a charity that not many people would be aware of.”
To support Tony's ride, visit gofundme.com/f/tonys-cycling-2021-miles-for-pads