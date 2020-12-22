Damaged Bridgnorth railings replaced after three years

Damaged railings have been replaced to help "enhance the gateway" into Bridgnorth.

Councillors Christian Lea and William Parr alongside the replaced railings
Work started on the railings at St John's Street on November 2 after temporary barriers were in place for three years.

Builders reinstated the stone setts around the base of each railing, as well as painting them to match the ones on the opposite corner of St John’s Street. Work was completed this week.

Christian Lea and William Parr, Shropshire councillors for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts said in a joint statement: “We are delighted to see the work to replace the damaged railings at the entrance to St John’s Street finally completed.

"The completion of this work has greatly enhanced the appearance of the main gateway into Bridgnorth from Low Town, where the temporary barriers have been in situ for three years.

"It has been a frustrating matter to try and get resolved, with local residents regularly raising their concerns with us over the amount of time that it has been taking to get the railings replaced. The completion of this work is really super news which we are sure that local residents will very much welcome.”

