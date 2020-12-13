Air ambulance called as two injured in Bridgnorth crash

The crash happened on the A458. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

The incident happened on the A458 near Morfe Valley Farm in Quatford shortly before 2.50pm on Saturday.

It involved two vehicles which collided, flipping one onto its side.

All three emergency services were on scene as well as the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed one woman was cut free from their car, and crews administered first aid and oxygen to two women before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

West Mercia Police (WMP) said it was dealing with the incident and officers closed the road.

The fire service sent four engines to the scene from Albrighton, Bridgnorth and Wellington fire stations.

The crash happened on the A458. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Following the crash, a spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews have just returned from a road traffic collision on the A458 at Mose, on the outskirts of the town.

"Two vehicles collided, leaving one of them on its side with the driver trapped.

"Crews worked alongside colleagues from WMP and WMAS, as well as Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to extricate the casualty using Holmatro cutting equipment and render first aid.

"We were supported by our colleagues from Albrighton Fire Station and Wellington.

"A second casualty was also treated for injuries at the road side.

"Please note the road is open but may be closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

"We wish all a quick recovery."

Writing on Twitter, West Mercia Police urged people in the area to take a different route.