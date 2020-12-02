Aldi launches click & collect in Shropshire towns

Customers are now able to order from a full range of groceries online to collect, in pre-booked one-hour collection slots, from the supermarket’s Telford, Bridgnorth and Newport stores.

On arrival at dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park, customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Aldi is set to extend its trial of click and collect to more than 200 additional stores by Christmas.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.