Army veteran MP urges constituents to respect silence on VJ Day

Friday marks the 80th anniversary of with the formal surrender of Japan, bringing an end to six years of global conflict.

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson, himself a former serviceman, said 90,332 British troops were casualties in the war with Japan, of which 29,968 died and 12,433 were held as prisoners of war.

Mr Anderson at Bridgnorth cemetery

He added there is only around 8,000 Second World War veterans left in England and Wales and he is urging residents across South Shropshire to take part in a national two-minute silence at noon on Friday.

Earlier in August, the MP visited Bridgnorth Cemetery. The cemetery, which dates back to 1850, is home to 33 Commonwealth war graves.This includes 15 from World War One and 18 from World War Two. More than 200 casualties from World War One and World War Two are buried at 74 locations across Mr Anderson's constituency.

Stuart Anderson said: "August 15, 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ Day 80). This is the date that finally brought the Second World War to an end after six years of bitter conflict across the globe - including in the Far East.

"To mark this special occasion, I was pleased to visit Bridgnorth Cemetery, which is the final resting place for 15 First World War and 18 Second World War casualties. As a veteran, it was a humbling experience to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”