Organisers gear up for return of Bridgnorth's Music & Arts Festival - here is everything you need to know

The Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival returns next week and organisers say the event is set to be "bigger, brighter, and even more interactive than ever before".

It is the 17th occasion that the festival has taken place but thanks to funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, organisers ShireFolk said festival-goers will have more opportunities than ever to take part in the music, not just listen to it.

The four days of music, art and culture starts on Friday, August 22 at various venues around the town, before it moves to the Castle Gardens on Saturday, August 23, then the High Street stage on Sunday, August 24 where Rob Clamp & The Ashmen are headlining, before finalising at the quayside stage on Monday, August 25 where the Pete Hubbard Band will be performing among other acts.

Quayside stage.

There will also be a quiz with Mastermind finalist Ben Spicer in the Castle Grounds on Saturday along with more music and fun, wile a host of poetry and art workshops are taking place in the library and other locations around the town over the four days of the festival.

Orbital Smash playing on the High Street Stage on Sunday.

Organisers say that new this year will be the Big Open-Air Jam – which will feature campfire singing on Friday, at Central Court at 8pm.

Afterknights on the Quayside stage.

"There may not be an actual campfire, but there will be plenty of warmth in the air as musicians and singers of all levels gather for an open jam session in Central Court," said the organisers Jen and Westley Bone. "Whether you’re a confident player or just starting out, bring your bring your guitar, fiddle, flute, bass (whatever you preference) or your singing voice and join in. Chords and lyrics from festival favourites will be provided, making it the perfect chance to play alongside others, grow your confidence, and make new musical friends. Stay for one song or play all night — the choice is yours!"

They said the Dance the Night Away event featuring Folk Theory Ceilidh on Saturday at the Castle Gardens at 6pm is a lively social dance, think whirling, stepping, and laughing with strangers who instantly feel like friends. The Urban Folk Theory, fresh from their performance at Sidmouth Festival, will teach you all the moves, so even complete beginners can join the fun! Just bring comfy shoes and a smile.

Anya Pailthorpe on the Quayside stage.

And back by popular demand will be Ronnie Prudence's drum workshop on Monday at the Quayside Stage at noon.

Quayside stage.

"And that’s not all — this year’s festival has an even stronger festival feel, with food and drink stalls from local suppliers set up at all main stages. Come for the music, stay for the atmosphere, and spend the whole day enjoying exceptional live performances, delicious local treats, and endless festival fun," Jen and Westley added.

There will be a road closure on place for when the festival takes to the High street stage on Sunday between 6pm and 8pm.

Find out more about this free festival and download the full programme of events for the August Bank Holiday weekend at bridgnorthfestival.co.uk