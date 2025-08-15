'Renewed' bereavement support group returns to Bridgnorth

Organised by local funeral directors, Perry & Phillips, the monthly sessions will be led by trained counsellor, Jen Brown.

These sessions will take place at Coffee with d’Arcy’s on Bridgnorth High Street, beginning on Tuesday, September 30 and continuing on the last Tuesday of each month.

Each session will run from 3.00pm to 4.30pm.

The sessions start next month

John Adams of Perry & Phillips said: “Following a short pause to reflect and refine the support on offer, the group returns with a renewed focus on providing a safe and welcoming space for those who are grieving or experiencing loss.

“Whether the bereavement is recent or long-standing, attendees will find an open environment to talk, listen, share, and connect—with the added comfort of coffee and refreshments.

“The sessions are relaxed in nature but offer meaningful support, including practical coping techniques and the chance to meet others navigating similar experiences.”

He added that while the group is open to all, booking is essential in order to manage attendance numbers.

To reserve a place, please email:enquiries@perryandphillipsfunerals.com