Community rallies to raise £7,500 for Worfield three-year-old Will

Lisa Beards and her Fit Farm health class trekked 52 miles carrying show-jumping poles for the appeal Will Seymour John Adams was in full focus for his 1,500 sit-ups

The two are friends of the Seymour family and part of ‘Team Will’, raising funds for young William Seymour who has an epileptic condition and needs adaptations for his Worfield home.

Lisa Beards and her Fit Farm health class walked 52 miles carrying heavy show-jumping poles while John Adams managed 1,500 sit-ups in one go, both raising money for William, three, who has a rare form of epilepsy known as proud syndrome.

As Will is growing, his parents and carers are finding it harder to pick him up and carry him upstairs. The bottom floor of his home in Worfield needs to accommodate a downstairs bedroom and bathing facility.

The fundraiser has surpassed its £7,500 target to help William's parents Chris and Susie, who work in the emergency services.

"We have just been blown away," said Chris, who as part of the fundraiser took on the 96-mile West Highland Way with John Adams as well as Michael Duffy.

"We just can't thank people enough, especially in times like this. It's just really nice and kind of people.

"It is massive. At the moment William is bound to our living room downstairs, we can't get him upstairs anymore.

"We're going to have to have some adaptations, a special bathroom – all of this adds up. [The money] will make a massive difference to the quality of his life."

In his push-up challenge, which took an hour and 32 minutes, John Adams was supported by William's mother Susie.

John, 34, who works in Bridgnorth, had to beat his previous record of 1,001 sit-ups he set during his eight-year stint serving in the navy.

He said: "Chris is a very close friend, I know the family really well. I've played on the same football team as him for years.

"During the lockdown I went to visit the house and chat through the door to Chris, about football stuff.

"He mentioned that William is getting bigger, the care workers can't get him upstairs anymore. They're trying to adapt their home which costs some money.

"They are the sort of people who never ask for help, I just felt I wanted to help them.

"It's great to see everyone pulling behind them, it's been quite moving.

"Susie came and joined me for the last few sit-ups, it pushed me to keep going."