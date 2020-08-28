4x4 destroyed in blaze near Bridgnorth

Firefighters rushed to the scene on the A454 near Upper Ludstone, north of Claverley, at about 10.15am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Bridgnorth to battle the blaze. They have not said what started it.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dealt with the incident within 25 minutes.

The fire service reports the vehicle was "100 per cent destroyed".

It came after firefighters attended Bridgnorth Aluminium responding to reports of a fire at about 9pm on Thursday.

One appliance was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the incident, which involved a broken hydraulic pipe.

The blaze had been put out by on-site sprinklers by the time firefighters arrived, who then used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the area was safe.

The day after the incident, a spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We were alerted to an automatic fire alarm at a local business.

"A small fire had taken place in their standard process which was fully controlled and extinguished by the sprinkler system.

"Crews isolated the sprinklers to limit the water damage and checked the area with the thermal camera before handing the area back over to the onsite engineers."