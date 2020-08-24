Jailed: Man threatened shop staff with knife in 'horrific' robbery

Anthony Lloyd, 35, tried to rob the Co-op in Highley last October. He took a knife into the shop and told two members of staff to hand over cash.

Lloyd, from Woodhill Road in Highley, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced, after a jury found him guilty of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was given five years for robbery and 19 months for having the knife, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for the area, Nikki Roberts, said: “This was a horrific ordeal for the members of staff who were threatened and also the wider community who were shocked by the incident.

“I want to thank the local community for its support while we carried out our enquiries and I’m pleased that we were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect, who will now be serving a considerable time in prison.”

Lloyd was also sentenced to 12 months for a separate offence of fraud and 12 months and 16 months for two separate counts of theft. All of the sentences will be served concurrently.