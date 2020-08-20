Menu

Weddings to continue at Bridgnorth Town Hall as licence renewed

By Sue Austin | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

People will still be able to tie the knot at Bridgnorth Town Hall after the town council agreed to renew the venue's marriage licence.

Bridgnorth Town Hall

But Castle Hall will no longer be a wedding venue.

Councillors at their meeting on Tuesday debated whether to continue to offer either building for civic ceremonies.

A report to councillors said that the number of ceremonies had dropped in recently years, particularly at Castle Hall. However, the wedding ceremonies at the town hall have continued to make a small profit.

Councillor Edward Marshall said the marriage licence for the buildings should not be renewed.

"It is not worth all the hard work involved," he said.

But other councillors voted to keep the town hall available while discontinuing the licence for Castle Hall.

