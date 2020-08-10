Fire breaks out at heritage railway near Bridgnorth

The blaze involved an embankment off Lower Forge road at Eardington Railway Station, which started at about midday today.

The fire spread to about two acres of fields nearby and took nearly two hours to extinguish.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four appliances from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Telford Central fire stations. Incident support units were also sent from Tweedale and Newport fire stations and an operations officer was in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and beaters to extinguish the blaze by about 1.45pm.

The area has previously been used by the fires service to conduct training exercises.