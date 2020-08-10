Menu

Advertising

Fire breaks out at heritage railway near Bridgnorth

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A large fire broke out at a heritage railway station near Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service conduct a training exercise at Eardington Railway Station

The blaze involved an embankment off Lower Forge road at Eardington Railway Station, which started at about midday today.

The fire spread to about two acres of fields nearby and took nearly two hours to extinguish.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four appliances from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Telford Central fire stations. Incident support units were also sent from Tweedale and Newport fire stations and an operations officer was in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and beaters to extinguish the blaze by about 1.45pm.

The area has previously been used by the fires service to conduct training exercises.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News Attractions Entertainment
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News