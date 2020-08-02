Advertising
Car overturns between Stourbridge and Bridgnorth
A car overturned in a crash between Stourbridge and Bridgnorth.
Staffordshire Police were called to the collision in Six Ashes Road, near Bobbington, at around 1am on Sunday.
The vehicle was recovered after overturning in the road.
Staffordshire County Council's highways team were also in attendance to dress the road due to a diesel spillage.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.