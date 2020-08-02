Menu

Advertising

Car overturns between Stourbridge and Bridgnorth

By Dayna Farrington | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A car overturned in a crash between Stourbridge and Bridgnorth.

The aftermath of the crash on Six Ashes Road. Photo: @SStaffsPolice

Staffordshire Police were called to the collision in Six Ashes Road, near Bobbington, at around 1am on Sunday.

The vehicle was recovered after overturning in the road.

Staffordshire County Council's highways team were also in attendance to dress the road due to a diesel spillage.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington
Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Reporter for the Express & Star based at Wolverhampton.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News