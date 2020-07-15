Bridgnorth fire crew trains at Severn Park as restrictions are eased

The team at the Bridgnorth fire station made the most of the lockdown being eased to train away from their home station at Innage Lane.

A statement from the crew said: "[On Monday night] we took our first training session away from the station since the restrictions were relaxed.

"We took advantage of the outdoor space and lack of public at Severn Park to get our pumps working in unison.

"We set up a water relay from the River Severn via three pumps and improvised dams to discharge it over the local ground.

"Some great experience for our development firefighters to show off their skills and knowledge.

"Throughout the drills we were able to maintain a safe social distance as well as wearing the required PPE."