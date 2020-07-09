Bridgnorth fundraisers begin one million step challenge for diabetes

Laura Yates, of Middleton Scriven, south of Bridgnorth, was joined by fellow Team Type 1 members to take on the challenge set by Diabetes UK to cover the considerable distance between July 1 and the end of September.

To kick-start their efforts, Laura, 24, took part in a socially distanced trek up Brown Clee Hill alongside 19-year-old Eshe Partington-Sollinger from Cleobury Mortimer,Will Buxton, 26, from Alveley, Jon Garbett, 28, from Bridgnorth and 25-year-old James Cox from Wolverhampton, who all have type 1 diabetes.

Out of the thousands taking on the challenge, Laura's team were top of the fundraising leader board, with more than £2,500 raised so far.

Team Type 1 took to Brown Clee Hill to start their one million step challenge

Granddaughter to the late Henry Yates, Laura suffers with the autoimmune disease which has seen her self-inject insulin more than 22,000 times in the last 12 years.

Opposed to type 2 diabetes, which 90 per cent of the four million diabetics in the UK have, type 1 is not linked to being overweight or inactive.

Laura said: "It was great to start the challenge as we mean to go on, get out in the fresh air and clock up some steps whilst getting to know each other.

"We're all friends of friends, but hadn't all met before. We all smashed the 11,000 average daily steps we need to get to one million before the end of September."

Advertising

Jon Garbett added: ""It's nice to connect with other diabetics.

"The positives aren't just getting healthier and raising funds for the charity.

"Connecting with people that go through similar things and experiences is really good.

"Mainly because it's easy to feel isolated with diabetes and knowing people in a similar boat creates support different to that which your specialist nurse, consultant or GP can provide."

To support Laura and her cause, visit step.diabetes.org.uk/pages/team-type-1