Bridgnorth steps closed for a month

Bank Steps, which joins High Town with Low Town via Cartway and River Side, has been shut off to the public from Monday for maintenance work to be completed.

Shropshire Council contractors will take down and rebuild the damaged section of brick retaining wall next to the steps and conduct minor repair work to the steps themselves.

Resident access to properties along the route will remain available and the job is set to take up to four weeks.

The work is being carried out by the council's term maintenance contractor, Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.