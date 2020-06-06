Car destroyed in Bridgnorth fire

Firefighters from Bridgnorth were sent to Cantreyn Drive at 3.14am where they used breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to tackle the fire.

Police were also at the scene. Crews left at around 3.36am.

Meanwhile crews from Much Wenlock were sent to the B4380 at Eaton Constantine to reports of a car fire on Friday.

They arrived at the scene around 4.42pm and found one small vehicle 50 per cent involved in fire due to a mechanical fault.

The police also attended the incident.