Council to look at improving town's parking

Turning the public car park in Bridgnorth's Innage Lane into a multi-storey is one option to be considered, alongside improvements to public transport.

In a question to Shropshire Council’s cabinet, the four councillors representing Bridgnorth – Les Winwood, Elliot Lynch, William Parr and Christian Lea – expressed their support for the creation of a multi-storey car park.

They said: “Car parking can be a real challenge in Bridgnorth and there have been discussions of a possible multi storey car park on Innage Lane car park Bridgnorth.

“This would help to deal with our desperate car parking shortage and benefit the town greatly.”

They asked whether the council was currently considering the suggestion.

In response, Councillor Steve Davenport, portfolio holder for highways, said a number of possible improvements to parking in the town were being looked into, in recognition that existing problems around car parking would be exacerbated as a result of planned large-scale housing development nearby.

Councillor Davenport said: “There are competing proposals for possible significant housing developments at Tasley and Stanmore as part of the emerging Local Plan Review, which the council is currently considering.

“An officer recommendation on the preference of site will be subject to cabinet discussion on July 6, and then public consultation.

Advertising

“Whichever option is preferred, it is accepted there would be an impact upon Bridgnorth in respect of transport and movement.

“In light of this it’s wise to consider current and potential impacts upon the town in respect of transport and movement.

“Undoubtedly there is need to consider a mixture of opportunities to address these concerns, including park and ride, public transport provision as well as any potential future demands, and provision and capacity for car parking.

“As part of this work , developing a rationale that would inform a proposition for transport, balancing car and public transport use, would prove a more comprehensive and sustainable approach.

Advertising

“Part of this is being developed via the approved car parking strategy. Other considerations supported such as possible reconfiguration of car parks and or possible additional provision of car parking provision are ongoing.”

Councillor Davenport said the council’s estates, planning and transport teams were working to identify the best approach and source usage data.

He added: “The intention would be to utilise this data to formalise an approach over the summer for consideration.”