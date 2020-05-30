Menu

Water rescue crews called to Bridgnorth after upturned canoe found

By Daniel Morris | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Water rescue crews have been mobilised following the discovery of an upturned canoe.

At 10.40am today Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a stretch of the River Severn at Hampton Loade, Bridgnorth.

Four fire appliances including the incident support unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

An operations officer was in attendance. The police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Specialist water rescue crews have been mobilised to search the river following an upturned canoe being found by a member of the public."

