Advertising
Crews called to deal with bonfire blaze in Bridgnorth
Fire crews were called to deal with a fire in the open in Bridgnorth caused by a large bonfire.
At 9.46pm on Thursday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a blaze at High Rock.
Two fire appliances, including the incident support unit, were mobilised from Bridgnorth.
Crews used knapsacks to tackle the fire.
The incident involved a large bonfire which was extinguished by crews.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.