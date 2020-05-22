Menu

Crews called to deal with bonfire blaze in Bridgnorth

By Daniel Morris | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to deal with a fire in the open in Bridgnorth caused by a large bonfire.

At 9.46pm on Thursday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a blaze at High Rock.

Two fire appliances, including the incident support unit, were mobilised from Bridgnorth.

Crews used knapsacks to tackle the fire.

The incident involved a large bonfire which was extinguished by crews.

Daniel Morris

