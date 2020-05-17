Baby owl rescued after falling from tree

The Tawny Owl chick was seen falling by passers by at the Severn Valley Country Park last Tuesday.

Rangers who were preparing for the re-opening of the car park at the site were alerted and got in contact with the Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre.

The centre advised leaving the owl so the adult birds would find it and tend to it, but after a check the following morning it was found to be still on the floor at the bottom of the tree, and was in a slow and sluggish state.

The wildlife rescue centre was called and advised that, as there were no sign of the adults, the chick should be taken to them.

The visitors who had alerted the rangers to the bird's plight, and then returned to discover it still on the ground the next day, drove it to the Much Wenlock Centre where it is hoped it will make a full recovery.