Bridgnorth caravan fire believed to be arson

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News

A fire which destroyed a caravan at the weekend is believed to have been deliberate.

Fire crews assess the damage of a caravan fire in Bridgnorth. Picture: Station manager Craig Jackson

Fire crews were called to Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, at around 8.50pm on Saturday night.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze. Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire and check for hot spots. Firefighters left the scene at around 9.50pm.

Bridgnorth Fire Service has said the incident is believed to have been arson.

A statement said: "We were alerted to a caravan fire at Billingsley with our colleagues from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station.

"This fire had been burning for a while before our call, as it was partially hides in the woodland.

"It was extinguished using an hose reel jet and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

"Following investigations from the fire investigation officer, we believe it’s arson.

"Any information please pass to West Mercia Police."

