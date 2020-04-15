Popular Bridgnorth walkway closed for repairs

Work began on February 3 to fix part of a retaining wall in Castle Walk, and following another closure on Tuesday, Shropshire Council said it expects its contractors to complete the job by Tuesday, April 28.

The damaged section, between the cliff railway and the library steps, stretches about 80m and involves taking down 20m of loose cast iron rails.

Contractors will also conduct masonry repairs to the retaining wall below, including rebuilding several brick piers and fixing brickwork stitching, the replacement of damaged pier caps to the railing's support posts and re-erecting the cast iron rails along the whole 80m.

Other works include realigning the existing drainage channel and resurfacing areas of the footpath.

While the footpath is closed, pedestrians will be diverted along West Castle Street and back on to Castle Hill Walk.